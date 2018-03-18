Melrose is poised to pour £1bn into GKN's pension fund

Courtney Goldsmith

Melrose is poised to offer to funnel £1bn into GKN's pension fund in a last-ditch attempt to win its £8.1bn bid for the engineering giant.

The industrial turnaround firm is understood to be in talks with GKN's pension trustees to hike its initial offer of £150m to around £1bn.

GKN's pension deficit of between £700m and £2.2bn has been one of many sticking points between the two firms, and it has spurred MPs and The Pensions Regulator to express concerns over the bid.

Melrose last week upped its offer for the FTSE 100 stalwart to £8.1bn from a previous offer of £7.4bn. GKN has battled against Melrose's hostile takeover advances, which began in January, instead revealing plans to split up its Driveline and aerospace units and sell the former to US-based Dana for $6.1bn (£4.4bn).

Melrose took a hit last week as Jupiter Asset Management, one of the largest shareholders in engineering giant GKN, refused to support its bid for GKN.

The development came as major GKN customer Airbus said it would be “practically impossible” to award the company new work if the bid went ahead.

GKN and Melrose declined to comment.