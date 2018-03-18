Berkeley Homes holds talks with CapCo over its site at Earls Court

Helen Cahill

Housebuilder Berkeley Homes has its eyes on Capital & Counties’ site in Earls Court, according to reports.

Berkeley has held tentative discussions with CapCo about the development site in West London, the Sunday Times reported. However, the talks have not progressed further at this stage.

The Earls Court site has been valued by CapCo at £1bn, however, it is thought that Berkeley has estimated its value at half that amount.

The value of the development has fallen due to falling prices in London’s luxury property market. The project has also been hampered by political disputes with the local council, Hammersmith & Fulham, which changed control to the Labour party four years ago.

The council described the development as “undeliverable” in January.

CapCo and Berkeley declined to comment.