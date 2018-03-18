Sunday 18 March 2018 5:52pm

Berkeley Homes holds talks with CapCo over its site at Earls Court

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
BRITAIN-HISTORY-AVIATION-INCIDENT
House price growth in London has been slowing (Source: Getty)

Housebuilder Berkeley Homes has its eyes on Capital & Counties’ site in Earls Court, according to reports.

Berkeley has held tentative discussions with CapCo about the development site in West London, the Sunday Times reported. However, the talks have not progressed further at this stage.

The Earls Court site has been valued by CapCo at £1bn, however, it is thought that Berkeley has estimated its value at half that amount.

The value of the development has fallen due to falling prices in London’s luxury property market. The project has also been hampered by political disputes with the local council, Hammersmith & Fulham, which changed control to the Labour party four years ago.

The council described the development as “undeliverable” in January.

CapCo and Berkeley declined to comment.

Related articles

CapCo has cut the value of its Earls Court housing development
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Capital & Counties shares fall over property market fears
Kasmira Jefford
Kasmira Jefford | Staff

These are London's next 10 housebuilding hotspots
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff