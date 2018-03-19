Businesses shelled out £3.8bn in redundancy pay last year

James Booth

Businesses in the UK paid out an estimated £3.8bn to employees who were made redundant during 2016-17.

Analysis by law firm Hugh James using HMRC data suggested that 255,000 employees were made redundant during 2016-17 at a cost of £3.8bn,

The value of redundancy payments declined from the previous year when businesses paid £4bn to employees who had been laid off.

Hugh James said that the current financial year could see more redundancies as businesses look to safeguard their profit margins.

According to data from accountant EY, 81 profit warnings were issued by London-listed companies in the last quarter of 2017 (Q4), an increase of 11 per cent from 73 in Q4 2016.

Head of employment at Hugh James Emma Burns said: “Despite the relatively high costs, redundancies can make a workforce leaner and more fit for purpose.

“Businesses should not shy away from redundancy exercises. However, in some cases, businesses may be better placed to consider other measures such as changing employee terms and conditions or cutting hours. This can reduce the pay bill, without having to pay redundancy costs.”

Burns also said that the UK’s exit from the European Union could lead to further redundancies if businesses move workers away from the UK to other EU countries.

“There may be additional redundancies if uncertainty over a Brexit deal continues – and there remains a potential that some jobs will be moved overseas in the long term,” she said.

Estimates of the number of jobs that could move away from the UK post-Brexit vary widely.

A recent report commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan said a "no deal" Brexit could see the loss of 87,000 jobs in London by 2030, consultants Oliver Wyman estimated that the City could face 75,000 job losses post-Brexit while the Bank of England said it was assuming 10,000 "day one" job losses after March 2019.