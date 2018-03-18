Sunday 18 March 2018 5:23pm

Ireland Grand Slam celebrations fall victim to snow as bad weather hits British sporting programme

 
Ireland clinched the Grand Slam by beating England at Twickenham on Sunday (Source: Getty)

Irish rugby chiefs have been forced to abandon plans to celebrate their Grand Slam success with a homecoming party in Dublin after heavy snow.

Joe Schmidt’s team had been due to toast their Six Nations triumph at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 24 hours after capping the championship with a St Patrick’s Day defeat of England at Twickenham.

The party was one of several sporting events to be cancelled or postponed as a result of the return of freezing temperatures to the British Isles over the weekend.

Rugby’s Anglo-Welsh Cup final between Bath and Exeter at Gloucester’s Kingsholm Stadium was among the matches to be shelved on Sunday.

In football, the Championship clash between promotion hopefuls Derby and Cardiff was called off.

Three Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals – between Arsenal and Charlton, Durham and Everton, and Sunderland and Manchester City – were also postponed.

The weather put paid to horse racing at Carlisle and Ffos Las on Sunday and Southwell on Monday.

Further meetings at Kelso on Monday and Exeter and Wetherby on Tuesday are in doubt and subject to inspections.

