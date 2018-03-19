Alexandra Rogers

It would be "utterly self-defeating" for the UK's aerospace industry to divert away from the EU's regulatory framework after Brexit, a parliamentary committee has found.

A Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee (BEIS) report has said there is "no trade off" between the sector staying closely integrated with the EU and the UK's ability to strike trade deals outside of the bloc owing to the absence of tariffs on most global trade. "The two goals are complementary," the committee said.

It adds that "there is little to be gained for this sector by not having closely-aligned customs" and that "any additional customs procedures resulting even in relatively short delays could detract from the UK’s industry’s ability to compete for work and investment in those supply chains".

The report urges both the UK and EU to reach an agreement on the transition period after March 2019 in the coming weeks.

The aerospace industry is projected to receive 34,000 deliveries of new aircraft worldwide from last year up until 2036. The committee report found that the UK could best capitalise on this global demand through maintaining its membership of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the industry safety regulator.

It warns that and that a departure from EASA could be "protracted and costly" and would be of little benefit to the UK.

"The globalised nature of aviation regulation means that there is little or nothing to be gained for the UK from regulatory divergence in the foreseeable future, it said. "The evidence we have received is unanimous in supporting the UK continuing its membership of EASA after Brexit. We therefore welcome the recent announcement by the Prime Minister that the government will seek to do so."

Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, said:

“The aerospace sector is one of the most productive and fastest growing in the UK but this success is highly dependent on participation in European and global supply chains. The health of the industry relies on components moving quickly across borders with delays of even a few hours having a significant impact on costs. Given this, the Government must ensure custom procedures are kept to an absolute minimum after we leave the EU.

The Committee has now examined the impact of Brexit on three key sectors of the UK economy, the automotive and civil nuclear sector and now aerospace, and the lessons are similar each time: the best way forward for jobs and businesses lies in alignment, harmonisation and participation in EU supply chains and regulatory bodies.”

The committee notes that because the sector is a "significant beneficiary" of EU funding, the UK should maintain its membership of Horizon 2020, the €80bn EU research and innovation programme, as well as the joint initiative to reduce Co2 emissions.

A Department for Business spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister has said that we want to explore the terms on which the UK could remain part of the European Aviation Safety Agency and we will continue to work closely with aerospace companies, ensuring they can continue to benefit from a frictionless trading environment.”

The Royal Aeronautical Society welcomed the report. “The Prime Minister has recently provided some very welcome clarity on the UK’s negotiating position by confirming the government would be seeking an arrangement with the EU for the UK to stay in EASA," it said. "Nevertheless, the committee is right to point out that a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for UK aerospace and that for the government to rule out withdrawal from EASA would help provide the certainty the sector needs to plan for the future."

