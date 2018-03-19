Courtney Goldsmith

David Davis will meet with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, today in Brussels as the UK's Brexit secretary works to secure a transition deal extending Britain's membership of the Single Market and customs union until the end of 2020.

UK negotiators hope to wrap up a deal today, though fears remain that a hardline Franco-German alliance with Ireland could scupper Britain's plans.

London’s Lord Mayor has revealed he is “quietly confident” the government will secure a transitional Brexit deal in the next fortnight to be ready ahead of the one-year marker for the UK leaving the EU.

Charles Bowman, who serves as the figurehead for the City of London Corporation’s lobbying efforts, said the government has indicated it will try to reach a pragmatic deal on trade with the EU, as he prepares to take a delegation of British businesses to China to promote the City.

“I would be quietly confident that we would get that transition by the end of March,” he said, pointing to Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent Mansion House speech, in which she committed to reaching a trade agreement.

Meanwhile, the finance minister of Luxembourg has called on the EU to "be creative" in drafting a unique Brexit deal to protect financial services in the UK and on the continent.

Pierre Gramegna told The Sunday Times: “We should look at thinking in new categories and be creative... in the new relationship.

“Maybe we are stuck too much in precedent.”

A bad Brexit deal could cause companies to "repatriate" activities to centres outside the EU, like New York, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“Some of the financial centres outside the EU are very actively courting institutions and devising schemes to attract [firms],” Gramegna said.

“A number of firms I speak to have an option B ready that involves repatriating EU activities to their headquarters.”

