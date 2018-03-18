Alexandra Rogers

The Labour party's sweeping plans for nationalisation could trigger compensation claims by investors if industries are sold off for less than full market value, a magic circle firm has warned.

Clifford Chance has said that Labour's plans to nationalise industries such as Royal Mail, utilities and possibly PFI investors, could leave it vulnerable to claims by disgruntled investors.

The report found that for investors in countries such as China and Hong Kong, where there are investment treaties in the UK, disputes would ultimately be settled in international arbitration tribunals, which parliament would not be able to overrule. This means that it would be difficult for the government to avoid paying full market value to investors in those countries.

Other complications over costs include the fact that the government would most likely have to nationalise the bonds and debt of the proposed industries, which so far have not been included in cost estimates to date.

​When pressed on the costs of the proposed plans, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has previously said they would be "cost free".

The report also warns that investors such as pension funds could potentially claim compensation under the 1998 Human Rights Act or the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The ECHR is an international treaty ratified by all Council of Europe states. It is not an EU treaty and will not be affected by Brexit.

​However, the UK Government may not want to pay higher compensation to a foreign investor than to a UK pension fund.

Clifford Chance said: "Market value compensation still leaves plenty of room for unfairness – overpaying some, and underpaying others. Disputes would therefore still be likely, but they would be disputes on much more favourable ground for the Government than trying to defend nationalisation for less than market value before international arbitration tribunals."

