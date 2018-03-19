Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover professional services, private capital and energy. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Alvarez & Marsal

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has strengthened its corporate performance improvement (CPI) practice through two senior appointments, Kate Donaldson (pictured) as managing director and Erin Brookes as head of retail, Europe. Kate will lead CPI’s revenue growth practice, focusing on driving pragmatic top line growth for corporate and private equity clients. She was previously at AlixPartners working within its enterprise improvement practice, with a focus on helping businesses identify and overcome the barriers to profitable growth and improving salesforce effectiveness. She began her career in the consumer products industry in the US. Erin will head the European retail practice, advising corporate and private equity clients on strategy and operations and performance improvement opportunities. She specialises in retail commercial strategy and operations, consumer/shopper engagement and store performance improvement.

Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon has appointed Adrian Collins as a managing director in its private capital solutions business. Adrian has 30 years of corporate finance and capital markets experience across the globe. Prior to joining Panmure Gordon, Adrian was managing director at Artesian Advisers, a corporate finance advisory boutique. He previously held senior roles at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Credit Suisse and Bankers Trust Australia. Adrian reports to Michael Whealon, head of private capital solutions, who joined Panmure Gordon last September. Adrian is the latest senior appointment by Panmure Gordon, as it delivers on its strategy to support the growth of UK small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap corporates and investment companies by building long-term relationships and offering equity or debt in public or private markets.

Active Energy

Ex-Cenkos Securities chief executive Simon Melling has joined the board of junior market-listed Active Energy in a move designed to promote the company’s unique CoalSwitch product and forestry management business to international utility companies, government agencies and power plant operators and the wider investment community. Simon Melling is a chartered accountant with over 30 years’ experience of working in senior roles within the finance sector, the last 24 of these at board level. During his career he held the role of CEO of Alternative Investment Market (Aim)-listed stockbroker Cenkos Securities, previously serving as its chief operating officer and finance director following its listing on Aim in 2006.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.