Helen Cahill

Unilever is eyeing up the possibility of bringing forward a string of mergers next year when it has introduced its new, simplified company structure.

Last week Unilever confirmed widespread speculation that it would create a new, unified headquarters in the Netherlands as part of its plans to simplify its dual-headed legal structure.

Read more: Don't blame Brexit: Analysts react to Unilever's Rotterdam HQ move

The Ben and Jerry's manufacturer has said that having a single holding company will make it easier to pursue changes to its portfolio of products.

The consumer goods giant will maintain its listings in London, Amsterdam and New York. However, it is likely it will drop out of the FTSE 100 in London.

Unilever will be reorganising its business into three divisions: personal care, home care and food products.

Shareholders will to vote on the proposals at the end of the third quarter, and the changes are likely to be implemented at the end of 2018, after which Unilever will be free to move forward with mergers and acquisitions.