Conviviality rushes to save its skin after series of profit warnings

The future of drinks distributor Conviviality is on the line this week as it gears up to detail how it plans to turnaround the business after it issued two profit warnings within days of each other.

Conviviality's shares were suspended from trading last week after it identified an unexpected tax bill to the tune of £30m due at the end of March, which the drinks company said could impact profits.

The company said earlier in the week that its earnings would be £10m lower than expected due to an accounting error. The two profit warnings saw 60 per cent wiped of Conviviality's market value.

The Bargain Booze owner is now talking to advisers about pursuing an equity fundraise to save the business, and further updates from the firm are expected this week. PwC has been brought in to assess the business and its future funding requirements.

Conviviality has also been in contact with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) regarding its tax affairs, and said HMRC has been "receptive" to the needs of the business.