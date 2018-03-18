Frank Dalleres

Teenage skier Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe became Great Britain’s most successful Winter Paralympians – and ensured the team reached its medal target – by racing to gold on the final day of the Pyeongchang Games.

Fitzpatrick, 19, and Kehoe, 34, pipped Slovakian Henrieta Farkasova, who had won all four of her other events in South Korea, to win the women’s visually impaired slalom today.

The triumph was Team GB’s first and only gold of the Games but represented a fourth medal for Fitzpatrick and Kehoe, who had already bagged two silvers and a bronze.

“I don’t think what’s happened this week will ever sink in,” said Fitzpatrick, of Macclesfield, who was chosen to be Britain’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony later on Sunday. “We just went for it from thereon and I’m so proud. We worked so hard and left everything out on that hill.”

Army officer Kehoe, from Salisbury, said: “Because I’d seen the split times, I’d seen that Henrieta’s final split was down by a fraction and I dared to believe it was possible at that point. When they came over the finish line and it was red, I was speechless and it was such a proud moment, a dream come true.”

Team-mates Mille Knight and guide Brett Wild took bronze – their third medal of the Games, following silver in the downhill and super-G – as Great Britain hit UK Sport’s target of seven medals.

Team GB’s medal tally was their best at a Winter Paralympics since 1984 and followed their most successful ever Winter Olympics last month.

The United States topped the medal table with 13 golds and 36 medals overall, ahead of Neutral Paralympic Athletes, with Team GB 13th.

