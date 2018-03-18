Sunday 18 March 2018 3:05pm

Winter Paralympics 2018: Team GB hit medal target as Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe win slalom gold

 
Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
2018 Paralympic Winter Games - Day 9
Fitzpatrick (right) and her guide Kehoe (left) won the women's visually impaired slalom (Source: Getty)

Teenage skier Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe became Great Britain’s most successful Winter Paralympians – and ensured the team reached its medal target – by racing to gold on the final day of the Pyeongchang Games.

Fitzpatrick, 19, and Kehoe, 34, pipped Slovakian Henrieta Farkasova, who had won all four of her other events in South Korea, to win the women’s visually impaired slalom today.

The triumph was Team GB’s first and only gold of the Games but represented a fourth medal for Fitzpatrick and Kehoe, who had already bagged two silvers and a bronze.

Read more: Team GB Winter Olympians are an inspiration, says UK Sport

“I don’t think what’s happened this week will ever sink in,” said Fitzpatrick, of Macclesfield, who was chosen to be Britain’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony later on Sunday. “We just went for it from thereon and I’m so proud. We worked so hard and left everything out on that hill.”

Army officer Kehoe, from Salisbury, said: “Because I’d seen the split times, I’d seen that Henrieta’s final split was down by a fraction and I dared to believe it was possible at that point. When they came over the finish line and it was red, I was speechless and it was such a proud moment, a dream come true.”

Team-mates Mille Knight and guide Brett Wild took bronze – their third medal of the Games, following silver in the downhill and super-G – as Great Britain hit UK Sport’s target of seven medals.

Team GB’s medal tally was their best at a Winter Paralympics since 1984 and followed their most successful ever Winter Olympics last month.

The United States topped the medal table with 13 golds and 36 medals overall, ahead of Neutral Paralympic Athletes, with Team GB 13th.

Read more: British Paralympic Association launches new UK classification code

Related articles

UK Sport cuts cycling funding by £4m
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Top British Olympic official sent home after security guard row
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

The Winter Olympics were hit by a cyber attack
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff