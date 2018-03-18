Hurricanes blow bonuses away at insurer Hiscox

James Booth

Senior executives at insurer Hiscox have missed out on bonuses this year after a gruelling 2017 hurricane season.

The insurers' top executives will not receive a bonus for the 2017 financial year after return on equity fell to 1.5 per cent, below the required threshold for a bonus payment.

Chief executive Bronek Masojada received £2.3m for 2017, a fall of 42 per cent from the previous year when he was paid nearly £4m.

Others to miss out include chief underwriting officer Richard Watson and chief financial officer Hamayou Hussain.

Watson’s pay fell 45 per cent from £3.1m to £1.7m, wile Hussain’s remuneration fell from £1.5m to just below £1m.

The insurer was hit by a spike in claims following a series of devastating hurricanes in 2017 which wreaked havoc across the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and the US.

Its 2017 profits fell after what Masojada described as “an historic year for natural catastrophes”.

Pre-tax profit for 2017 was £30.8m, down from £354.5m, while gross written premiums rose to £2.55bn, up from £2.4bn the year before.

"Our long-held strategy of balance has served us well this year. The strong growth and profits in retail countered the volatility felt in our big-ticket businesses which were impacted by an historic year for natural catastrophes," said Masojada.

Speaking to The Sunday Times last year, Lloyd's of London boss Inga Beale said that the 2017 hurricane season could leave insurers with a bill for $200bn (£143bn).

“You could end up with a series of events that could total $200bn,” she said.