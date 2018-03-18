Alys Key

High street retailer Next is tipped to post a fall in annual profits this week, but analysts say the company is showing signs of improved performance in the year ahead.

Consensus forecasts indicate that Next will unveil earnings of £725m on Friday, a drop of eight per cent.

But George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the outlook for the company was better this year, with higher sales and higher margins on the horizon, as well as increasingly successful digital operations.

"If all goes to plan the group expects to deliver £300m of spare cash next year, which it has suggested could be spent on a buyback," he commented. "However, retail still accounts for a huge slice of sales, and with conditions remaining tough, it’s likely to be far from plain sailing."

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, agreed that the online business has helped to "offset the woes of the physical stores". But he added that forecasts could be adjusted this week.

"At the beginning of this year the company painted a more positive picture for the UK consumer even if it did trim its full year guidance," he said. "Since that update we’ve had the disruption caused by the recent cold weather which could prompt a revision some of its sales numbers."

