All eyes are on Ted Baker this week as the clothing brand continues to buck the trend of retail gloom, with City analysts pointing to further progress in profit and revenues.

Analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown expect the British company to report operating profits of around £77m, and revenue of £445m.

Meanwhile shareholders could bag a bigger payout, with the final dividend tipped to rise by 10 per cent.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said investors would be looking for signs that the groups designs are still flying off the shelves.

"If momentum has continued, it’ll be interesting to see if CEO and founder Ray Kelvin paints a positive picture for the rest of 2018," he said.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said the success of the brand so far has been down to international expansion.

"The company is also being helped by the fact that it is limiting its bricks and mortar exposure by focussing on its online business as well as concessions with new shops planned in high traffic locations like Oxford and Luton Airport," he added.

In January the group reported strong Christmas sales, boosting confidence in its strategy and the appeal of the brand.

