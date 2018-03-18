Sunday 18 March 2018 12:37pm

More travel disruption warnings issued as UK feels second round of "beast from the east"

 
Alexandra Rogers
London is expected to feel the cold until Tuesday (Source: Getty)

The "mini beast from the east" is expected to cause further travel disruption in London and beyond today, with three major railways reporting that the snow had caused significant disruption.

Passengers have been advised not to travel on Great Western Railway (GWR) service as the snow and cold weather interferes with services.

The London Thames Valley is running on a limited services on all routes, with there being the possibility of cancellations at short notice. High speed services are operating on diverted routes and will also be subject to cancellations, GWR said.

For those travelling outside of London to destinations such as Reading, Didcot, Swindon, Gloucester and Bath Spa, no rail replacement services are in operation as planned engineering works take place.

Services to Bristol are limited and those to Devon and Cornwall will be subject to cancellations.

Meanwhile, London's airports - Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton - have urged passengers to check flight information before travelling due to possible disruption.

The cold weather is expected to last until Tuesday.

