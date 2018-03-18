Alexandra Rogers

The "mini beast from the east" is expected to cause further travel disruption in London and beyond today, with three major railways reporting that the snow had caused significant disruption.

Passengers have been advised not to travel on Great Western Railway (GWR) service as the snow and cold weather interferes with services.

The London Thames Valley is running on a limited services on all routes, with there being the possibility of cancellations at short notice. High speed services are operating on diverted routes and will also be subject to cancellations, GWR said.

For those travelling outside of London to destinations such as Reading, Didcot, Swindon, Gloucester and Bath Spa, no rail replacement services are in operation as planned engineering works take place.

Services to Bristol are limited and those to Devon and Cornwall will be subject to cancellations.

Meanwhile, London's airports - Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton - have urged passengers to check flight information before travelling due to possible disruption.

Weather update: Our teams have been working throughout the night and as a result Heathrow’s runways remain open and fully operational. While wintry weather may result in minor delays and some airlines consolidating flights, we don't currently expect significant disruption today. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 18, 2018

The cold weather is expected to last until Tuesday.