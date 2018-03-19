Alys Key

Pret a Manger may already be known for giving out the occasional free coffee to a stressed out commuter, but this week will see the chain hand over 300,000 tokens for free drinks.

However, Pret is encouraging customers to pass the tokens on to someone else, in an effort to spread a little joy.

“We all genuinely love being able to give away freebies through our ‘random acts of kindness’ initiative," said Loren, a barista at Pret Verde. "Now it’s the customer’s turn. Something as small as a free coffee can really make someone’s day.”

Baristas will be randomly giving out the tokens every day this week. Anyone who receives one will have until the end of April to use it. Branches in the City will be taking part but London City Airport outlets are excluded from the offer.

Pret also confirmed earlier this week that it will go ahead with a trial for a 10p refund scheme for plastic bottles, encouraging customers to return their plastic bottles as part of its bid to cut down on waste.

