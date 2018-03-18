Boris: Russia has researched how to make nerve agents for assassinations

Helen Cahill

Boris Johnson has said the UK has evidence showing Russia has been researching how to use develop chemical weapons for the assassination of individuals.

A diplomatic crisis has erupted between the UK and Russia after ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury on 4 March. Theresa May has said Porton Down has found the nerve agent used was part of a group developed by Russia.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show, Johnson said Russia has been stockpiling Novichok, the agent used on Skripal. He said experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will arrive in the UK tomorrow to test nerve agent samples collected from Salisbury.

"We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok itself," he said.

The foreign secretary has attacked the Russian response to the UK's investigation of the attack on Skripal. He said experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will arrive in the UK tomorrow to test nerve agent samples collected from Salisbury.

"This is not the response of a country that really believes itself to be innocent," he said.

"This is not the response of a country that really wants to engage in getting to the bottom of the matter.

"Their response has been a mix of smug sarcasm and denial and obfuscation."

The Russian ambassador to the EU has today said a UK lab could have been the source of the nerve agent use to poison Skripal and his daughter.

Johnson hit back, describing the ambassador's claim as a "satirical suggestion".