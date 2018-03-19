Bhavin Patel , Victoria Bateman

Should Jerome Powell tighten US monetary policy at his first Fed meeting this week?

Bhavin Patel, an economist at OMFIF, says YES.

The fundamentals which determine US monetary decisions reinforce the view that the Fed should raise its benchmark rate in March. Core CPI increased by 1.8 per cent in February from the year previous, America’s unemployment rate remains at its 17-year low of 4.1 per cent, and the Fed’s US economic outlook is positive.

Inflation is likely to accelerate towards the Fed’s two per cent target this year, propelled by a weaker dollar, increasing import costs as a result of Donald Trump’s import tariffs and the large fiscal stimulus budgeted for 2018. Additionally, strengthening labour markets will boost wages and consumer spending, contributing to stronger inflation.

The decision to increase rates in March will allow the market to anchor its inflation expectations early and subdue the inflationary effects of Trump’s expansionary policies.

A decision to raise rates later could risk greater market turbulence than that seen in February if the Fed is forced to increase rates sharply.​

Read more: New Fed boss Jerome Powell says "gradual" rate rises are needed

Dr Victoria Bateman, lecturer and fellow in Economics at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, says NO.

While the case for a rate rise has been made loud and clear, including by the Fed chair himself, history would recommend caution.

Around 90 years ago, when the American economy was in the midst of the “the roaring twenties”, the Fed made a pivotal decision to raise rates. On the face of it, the economy seemed strong, and overheating looked like the core problem. As it turned out, American growth was built on quicksand. Financial instability soon followed, as did deglobalisation. Both are, unfortunately, equally big risks today.

While raising rates now would give room for a downward move should the future become more troubled than is predicted, as John Maynard Keynes wrote in chapter 12 of his General Theory, “whilst the weakening of credit is sufficient to bring about a collapse, its strengthening, though a necessary condition of recovery, is not a sufficient condition”. Now, and in the future, something much more than monetary policy is – and will be – needed.

Read more: Fed chair willing to hike rates faster if necessary