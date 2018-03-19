Feeling Tiggerish? Time for a bounce in the belief economy

Michael Hayman

“Bouncing is what Tiggers do best,” says the ever-optimistic feline to Winnie the Pooh.

Indeed, bouncing the UK into growth is the goal of the chancellor Philip Hammond, who described himself as positively “Tiggerish” about the UK’s economic honey pot in his first Spring Statement last week.

Some have been quick to accuse him of peddling a narrative that is more fairytale than reality. It’s a reflection of our times; with less certainty about our economic future, and more disagreement about which economic path the country should tread, voices on both sides of the debate are becoming increasingly discordant.

Brexit is the story of our time, one being told in radically different ways depending on who you listen to: dream or nightmare, opportunity or threat, a much-needed wake-up call or an unwelcome bucket of cold water. In this environment, the chancellor isn’t just dealing in economic facts, he also has a battle for belief on his hands.

We have entered the world of “alternative facts”, the memorable phrase coined by White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, another political figure who knows a thing or two about fairytales.

When she first said it, the world professed shock. Now, we’re all at it.

You can pretty much find a fact to fit any occasion. Unilever upping sticks and legging it to Rotterdam must be because of the negative effects of Brexit. Yet London’s commercial real estate market is recording some of its best ever results, says CBRE — it must be a Brexit bounce. Can we all be right?

In, out, shake it all about. For those in the middle of it, it’s like motion sickness. Bombarded by seemingly irrefutable but completely contradictory facts, it’s a stomach-churning experience.

I’m not saying that facts don’t matter, because most of us know that they very much do. But if there is one lesson in all of this, it’s that facts aren’t all that matter. The truth is that the best story wins. It captures our attention and, in turn, motivates us to act.

If there is one group that gets this, it is entrepreneurs. They understand that to succeed you need people to believe. They know that from employees to customers to investors, you are asking people to take a bet on the future.

That self-belief is a big part of why so many of our greatest entrepreneurs have beaten the odds, inspired their teams to go on and triumph – sticking it to the naysayers. Time and time again the entrepreneur story is based on unbreakable optimism, the guts to go for it, and the belief that you can win.

They say attitude is a small thing that makes a very big difference. Right now, we desperately need a national attitude based on self-belief.

History is on the move, and by its nature it is always a high-velocity ride for those living through life-changing events. Brexit, love it or loathe it, is the biggest decision that this country has taken in most of our lifetimes.

With it comes uncharted territory, in which past performance offers scant comfort for the challenges of an uncertain future.

Whether we like it or not, Britain is now on the road less-travelled. It’s up to us how we decide to walk down it.

And while the national debate fixates on the nature of future trade deals, it is those who actually do the trading who will ultimately decide the success (or otherwise), of this next chapter in our national story.

How we envision that future matters. Victor or victim. Optimist or pessimist. When the facts and figures can be made to stand up almost any story, it’s what people believe that starts to become most important. And as entrepreneurs will tell you, if you don’t believe you can win you’ve got no hope.

Against this backdrop, the chancellor’s reference to a classic children’s tale wasn’t completely out of left field. Bedtime stories often feature triumph over adversity.

When nothing is written in stone, it’s what we do next that matters, not what has happened. It was Hammond’s predecessor who pointed to the estimate that two thirds of the businesses that make up the S&P 500 in 10 years’ time will be companies that don’t even exist yet. George Osborne may have moved on, but the importance of the point hasn’t.

If the most powerful companies of our lifetime are yet to be created, there’s everything to play for – that’s something we should be excited about, and why we should see the belief economy as no mere fairytale.

