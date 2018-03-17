Trident titan trio press for Sheffield Forgemasters overhaul

Oliver Gill

A trio of industrial heavyweights is agitating for change at Britain's oldest steel-maker, according to reports.

BAE Systems, Babcock and Rolls-Royce have wrestled control of succession planning at Sheffield Forgemasters and are also pressing for a new business plan.

The same three firms provided a lifeline to Forgemasters a year ago with a multi-million pound rescue package.

The hunt is on for a successor to Graham Honeyman, the firm's CEO and majority shareholder.

With a history dating back to the start of the 19th Century, Forgemasters is a vital supplier to firms building Britain's controversial nuclear Trident submarine programme.

But the steel-maker has fallen on hard times in recent years facing increasing competition from around the world. In 2007 work ground to a halt after flooding from the nearby River Don left the factory floor under several feet of water.

Today, sources told Sky News the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is monitoring the move by the BAE Systems, Babcock and Rolls-Royce. It was also reported a former BAE Systems exec was among the list of prospective candidates to replace Honeyman.

In March 2017, the same three industrial giants promised to underwrite loans from asset-based lender Wells Fargo to Forgemasters. The move was reportedly at the request of the MoD.

Babcock and BAE Systems declined to comment.

Sheffield Forgemasters and Rolls-Royce have yet to respond to a request for comment.

