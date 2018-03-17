Oliver Gill

Irish shoppers' propensity to buy more things using their mobile phones makes the Emerald Isle the perfect place for British firms to "dip their toes into overseas markets", Royal Mail has said.

A study published yesterday by postal giant Royal Mail found almost half (48 per cent) of those in Ireland make purchases via smartphones. This compares with 33 per cent of Britons.

More than eight in 10 (81 per cent) of those surveyed said they purchased from a UK website in a three month period. Such people will on average spend €58 (£51) a month and buy British brands at least once a month.

Ireland has some of the cheapest mobile phone data tariffs in Europe, which could explain why shoppers are more likely to use their mobile phones to make purchases.

Brexit has cast a shadow over the future of Britain's close trading ties with Ireland. However, much of the debate has so far concentrated on whether a hard border would need to be re-established between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland when the UK leaves the EU.

“Ireland is an ideal first-step export market for UK businesses looking to dip their toes into overseas markets," said a spokesperson for Royal Mail.

They are in the same time zone, speak English, have a strong transport infrastructure and consumers have a positive perception of British quality. For retailers looking to export to Ireland, mobile optimisation should be a top priority to target the high proportion of smartphone shoppers. Ireland’s shoppers use their smartphones far more than any other device and more than any other countries in Europe.

