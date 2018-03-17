Russia hits back by throwing out 23 British diplomats

Oliver Gill

Russia this morning said it will expel 23 British diplomats as a diplomatic row between London and Moscow intensifies.

The move comes as tensions run high between the two countries following a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter who were living in the UK.

Earlier this week the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats after the Kremlin failed to respond to a demand by Prime Minister Theresa May to explain whether it was involved in the attack.

The British ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow was today summoned to the Russian foreign ministry for the second time this week

The Russian foreign ministry, in a statement quoted by news agency AFP, said the British diplomatic staff would be "expelled within a week".

Russia has also backtracked on giving permission for Britain to open a general consulate in St Petersburg. In addition, the British Council in Russia will be closed.

Read more: Murder probe launched by police terror unit over Russian death

Bristow said:

This crisis has arisen as a result of an appalling attack in the UK, the attempted murder of two people using a chemical weapon developed in Russia and not declared by Russia to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as Russia is obliged to do under the Chemical Weapons Act.

Yesterday, the Met Police's terrorism unit said it was opening a murder probe into the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov, who was granted to asylum in the UK in 2010.

Police insisted there is no evidence linking Glushkov's death – following a "compression to the neck" – to the poisoning of Skripal. But earlier today authorities revealed they had begun contacting other Russian exiles to discuss their safety.

Read more: Heat is on as Russia says it will expel British diplomats