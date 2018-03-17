Saturday 17 March 2018 8:30am

Flights cancelled with Britain braced for "mini beast from the east"

 
Oliver Gill
British Airways said de-icers would be out in force today (Source: Getty)

Airlines have cancelled flights as Britain prepares to be hit by the "mini beast from the east".

The worst of the weather is set to hit parts of Britain later today, throughout the night and into Sunday morning.

Some 10m households across the south-east are expected to spend an extra £25m to heat their homes over the weekend.

London is one area the Met Office has put on amber warning. Forecasters have predicted "narrow bands" of 5-10cm of snow in some areas alongside "significant wind chill".

Around 70 flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled.

In the Midlands and north of England, the Met Office has warned some rural communities could be cut off with icy patches developing on untreated roads.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers," forecasters said. Gusts of up to 70mph are on there way.

Read more: Met Office ups its warnings for snow and ice in London this weekend

"Poor weather conditions are forecast across parts of the UK across the weekend, so we have merged a small number of flights travelling to or from Heathrow Airport," said British Airways.

During cold weather conditions aircraft have to be de-iced prior to departure to ensure that they are safe and additional measures are taken to ensure the safety of our operation is maintained at all times.

BA urged customers on cancelled flights no to travel to the airport.

Victoria Arrington, from price comparison site Energyhelpline said: “The snow has been brutal, and many in the UK have no doubt spent more on their heating bills than they wish. Not only have we experienced unusually cold weather for this time of year, but simultaneously some energy providers have been slowly but surely implementing price rises."

Read more: Met Office warns that snow could lead to travel chaos

