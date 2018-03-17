Flights cancelled with Britain braced for "mini beast from the east"

Oliver Gill

Airlines have cancelled flights as Britain prepares to be hit by the "mini beast from the east".

The worst of the weather is set to hit parts of Britain later today, throughout the night and into Sunday morning.

Some 10m households across the south-east are expected to spend an extra £25m to heat their homes over the weekend.

London is one area the Met Office has put on amber warning. Forecasters have predicted "narrow bands" of 5-10cm of snow in some areas alongside "significant wind chill".

Around 70 flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled.

In the Midlands and north of England, the Met Office has warned some rural communities could be cut off with icy patches developing on untreated roads.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers," forecasters said. Gusts of up to 70mph are on there way.

Good morning. Very cold and windy. Some rain in the southwest at first, otherwise plenty of snow showers feeding in from the east across most parts, some heavy. Best of any dry weather towards the northwest. Strong, gusty winds in the west. https://t.co/cQSfu1VDbo pic.twitter.com/ksRfXq2pQo — Met Office (@metoffice) March 17, 2018

"Poor weather conditions are forecast across parts of the UK across the weekend, so we have merged a small number of flights travelling to or from Heathrow Airport," said British Airways.

During cold weather conditions aircraft have to be de-iced prior to departure to ensure that they are safe and additional measures are taken to ensure the safety of our operation is maintained at all times.

BA urged customers on cancelled flights no to travel to the airport.

Victoria Arrington, from price comparison site Energyhelpline said: “The snow has been brutal, and many in the UK have no doubt spent more on their heating bills than they wish. Not only have we experienced unusually cold weather for this time of year, but simultaneously some energy providers have been slowly but surely implementing price rises."

