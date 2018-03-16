Fionnuala Earley

Mortgage approvals for house purchases were disappointingly low in December. At just 61,040 they were 11 per cent lower than the same month last year and the lowest they have been in a single month since January 2015.

Altogether the number of house purchase approvals in 2017 was only two per cent lower than the previous year, the assumptions underlying the Bank of England’s latest forecasts suggest it isn’t expecting an upturn in the next few months, either; it’s revised its house purchase approvals forecast down from 68,000 to 65,000 per month in the next two quarters.

The question is: why is mortgage activity so low? After all, mortgage rates are almost at historic lows as lenders compete for the available business. Mortgage rates for a 90 per cent two-year fixed rate loan have fallen from 2.5 per cent to 2.2 per cent. And a 75 per cent loan on the same terms is just 1.57 per cent. With the likelihood of a rate rise in May, even of just 0.25 per cent, surely now is a better time to secure a fixed rate deal and get on with it?

If only it were so simple. Affording mortgage payments isn’t the difficult part. Indeed the monthly cost of a 90 per cent mortgage on the average priced home in Britain is £851, while the average rent is £958.

Countrywide’s calculations show that it would take a couple five and a quarter years to save a 15 per cent deposit for the average priced first-time buyer home, and a single person 11 and a quarter years.

The real problem is the deposit hurdle. Lenders are still cautious about lending at high loan-to-values. The latest credit conditions survey from the Bank of England shows that banks became more cautious about lending on mortgages with a loan-to-value of over 75 per cent and on loans to borrowers with less than 10 per cent of equity in their homes in the second half of the year.

So even though lenders have the will to lend and first-time buyers want to borrow, their desires don’t always align.

Borrowers have it tough. We all know that it’s still most people’s aspiration to own their own home, and while the proportion of people in their 30s who haven’t achieved that is much higher than 20 or even 10 years ago, it doesn’t mean that they’ve given up the dream.

Just one in four middle-income young adults own their own home today – down from two in three 20 years ago, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The issue is that homes are just too expensive. House price growth has outpaced the growth in earning for decades and that has set aspirations back.

Even though interest rates are low, first time buyers need to raise a deposit of at least five per cent with a Help to Buy loan and more likely 10-15 per cent if not under this scheme.

The light at the end of the tunnel is that wage growth is expected to increase faster than house prices in the next year or so and that will help to redress the balance. And the hope is that the government will soon deliver on its pledge to get more homes built quickly.