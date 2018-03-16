Oliver Gill

Britain's net contribution to European Union finances has hit a five-year low, according to figures published today by the government.

Treasury figures showed the net public sector contribution by the UK to the EU was £8.9bn, a sizeable fall from the £9.6bn paid during 2016 and the lowest level since 2012 when £8.5bn was handed over to Brussels.

How much does the EU cost Britain?

£bn 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Gross contribution 15.4 15.7 18.1 18.8 19.6 17.0 18.6 UK rebate -3.1 -3.1 -3.7 -4.4 -4.9 -3.9 -5.6 Public sector receipts -4.1 -4.2 -4.0 -4.6 -3.9 -3.5 -4.1 Net public sector contribution 8.1 8.5 10.5 9.8 10.8 9.6 8.9

Read more: Bank of England: "Progress" has been made on mitigating City Brexit fallout

Which country pays the most?

Figures also showed the UK is the fourth largest contributor to the EU budget, footing 11.82 per cent of the union's costs.

Germany shoulders the largest proportion of the costs (20.63 per cent), while France and Italy paid in more than the UK after rebates were taken into account.

Read more: Unilever boss says Brexit didn't influence HQ move out of London

What will Britain pay in years to come?

The Office for Budget Responsibility has also forecast the UK contributions to the EU budget in future years.

"No assumptions have been made in this statement about the UK’s exit from the EU, any future relationship the UK might have with the EU nor any financial implications of the UK leaving the EU," the Treasury report read.

The OBR forecasts a sum equivalent to UK contributions past the point of the UK’s exit from the EU, up to the end of the forecast period (i.e. 2022-23), under the fiscally neutral assumption that any post-exit contributions will be used for spending elsewhere.

£bn 2017-8 2018-9 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Gross contribution 17.4 20.3 22.5 21.7 21.6 21.5 UK rebate -4.6 -4.4 -4.6 -4.8 -4.8 -4.8 Public sector receipts -4.5 -5.1 -5.6 -6.1 -6.0 -6.0 Net public sector contribution 8.3 10.8 12.2 10.8 10.9 10.7

Read more: Brexit could force the overhaul of 7.5m financial services contracts