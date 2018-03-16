Alexandra Rogers

Transport for London (TfL) has said there will be major road closures in London on St Patrick's Day as more than 125,000 people are expected to flock to the centre to celebrate.

TfL said there would be road closure from the early morning on 17 March until early afternoon, affecting Piccadilly, Piccadilly Circus, Shaftesbury Avenue, Haymarket, Regent Street St James's, Waterloo Place, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall.

The St Patrick's day parade starts at Piccadilly along a 1.5 mile-route and passes some of the City's landmarks including the Ritz, Nelson's Column and the London Eye, which will be lit in green.

This year, actor Imelda Staunton and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford will lead the way as Grand Marshals for the event, celebrating the success and contribution made by Irish women.

Sunday: St Patrick's Day Parade - extensive road closures in central London 6am to 4pm, inc Piccadilly, Piccadilly Circus, Shaftesbury Avenue, Haymarket, Regent Street St James's, Waterloo Place, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall. https://t.co/6IBvWWzB7W — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) March 16, 2018

