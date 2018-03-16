Oliver Gill

Three today passed the 10m UK user milestone with its boss claiming the mobile firm was the "best-loved brand by our customers".

By loosening the shackles on data usage, Three customers use 3.5 times more – some 6.8GB a month – than the average Brit.

Three's customer base grew by 10 per cent in 2017 with contract handset churn – an indicator of how loyal customers are – at an all-time low of 1.1 per cent.

Annual revenue rose seven per cent to £2.4bn. However, earnings were hit, falling two per cent to £702m, largely as a result of capital expenditure swelling by almost a third to £459m.

"Our results reflect Three’s ongoing commitment to growth and becoming the best-loved brand by our customers," said Three boss Dave Dyson.

Three is owned by Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa and Dyson has hit out at the UK's mobile set-up on several occasions. Last August he called the sector "mediocre at best".

The firm has also recently picked a fight with telecoms regulator Ofcom over the way it plans to auction off critical 5G spectrum to Three and its rivals.

“I am pleased to have passed the 10m customer milestone," Dyson said. "At the same time, we have invested significant time and money in the future growth and scalability of the business. Our digital transformation is a programme of work that will significantly enhance customer experience, employee experience and cost efficiency. Investment in spectrum, next-generation network and IT underpins the opportunity to deliver improved results over the long term."

Almost two years ago Three's £10.5bn merger with larger rival O2 was blocked by European regulators on competition grounds. Owned by Spanish giant Telefonica, O2 is expected to dust off plans for a £10bn London IPO later this year following Ofcom's spectrum auction.

