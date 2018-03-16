Rebecca Smith

Some cities around the world have been quicker than others at tapping into the crypto fascination, according to new research by CryptoGo.

The cryptocurrency brokerage has conducted research using services such as Yelp and Coinmap to identify the number of firms that accept bitcoin, the number of bitcoin ATMs, and the number of bitcoin meetups in cities across the globe.

It wanted to assess which cities are currently best for investors to visit and be able to spend their bitcoin easily.

10 of the most bitcoin-friendly cities in the world 1. Los Angeles 2. Toronto 3. New York 4. Atlanta 5. Miami 6. London 7. Vancouver 8. Jersey City 9. San Francisco 10. Vienna

Los Angeles came top with 878 firms there accepting bitcoin and having 145 ATMs supporting the cryptocurrency. That was followed by Toronto which had fewer businesses accepting bitcoin, but still 120 bitcoin ATMs.

London made the cut, ranking sixth with 118 businesses accepting bitcoin, though it did not have as many ATMs for the cryptocurrency at 74.

CryptoGo said that while Asian countries dominate the bitcoin mining space, their cities lack places for consumers to spend their bitcoin.

Notable places for bitcoin mining include Singapore, Melbourne, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai, but they had a much lower number of bitcoin ATMs and firms that accept the cryptocurrency.

David Merry, chief executive of CryptoGo.com, said:

The acceptance of change, adaptation, growth and progression of bitcoin is clearly taking place at a faster rate in some cities than others.

He said that the research did reflect however, that the bitcoin community is "present and thriving" in many different locations.

