Joe Hall

Arsenal avoided Arsene Wenger's nightmare Europa League quarter-final draw of Atletico Madrid, with his side drawn against Russians CSKA Moscow.

The Gunners will be overwhelming favourites to progress but a long trip to Moscow and a backdrop of diplomatic tensions between the UK and Russia have the potential to make things awkward for Wenger's men.

Arsenal will play the first leg at home on April 5 with the return leg a week later on April 12.

CSKA Moscow, who entered the Europa League at the knock-out stages after finishing third in a Champions League group featuring Manchester United, Basel and Benfica, squeaked through to the last eight on away goals against Lyon having beaten Red Star Belgrade a round earlier.

Read more: Wenger keen to avoid Atletico Madrid in Europa League

Arsenal meanwhile cruised past Italian giants AC Milan last night, triumphing 3-1 at Emirates Stadium to comfortably win the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid, widely regarded as the strongest side left in the competition, will face Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

Full Europa League quarter-finals draw:

RB Leipzig v Olympique Marseille

Arsenal v CSKA Moscow

Atletico Madrid v Sporting Lisbon

Lazio v FC Salzburg

All-English affair in the Champions League

There will be at least one English team in this season's Champions League semi-finals, but no more than that. The two remaining Premier League representatives in the competition - Liverpool and Manchester City - were drawn together in the quarter-finals.

The first leg will take place at Anfield on 3-4 April with the return leg occurring in the following week on 10-11 April at City's Etihad Stadium.

City obliterated Liverpool 5-0 at home when the sides first met this season in September but Jurgen Klopp's men triumphed in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield in January.

Full Champions League quarter-finals draw: