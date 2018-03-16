Alexandra Rogers

Londoners are being encouraged to get out on their bikes - or e-bikes, which are power-assisted ones - with a new scheme set up by Transport for London (TfL) and the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT).

The pair have launched a new website offering exclusive discounts and improved access to e-bikes to encourage people in the capital to get cycling. More than a fifth of people who don’t cycle say they are put off by a lack of fitness, a wariness of long distances and old age, according to TfL.

They hope that by offering commuters power assisted e-bikes, which make it easier for cyclists to ride further and uphill, people won't be put off of cycling. More than 100 stores will offer free test rides across the capital.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said:

I’ve enjoyed trying a number of e-bikes and can see what great potential they have to help Londoners get around our capital. We’re working hard to make cycling safer and more accessible, and these e-bikes can make a difference to those who feel unable to travel by bike. By providing a boost as you pedal, the bikes help riders cycle with ease but still improve their health too. I hope through this new partnership we can encourage even more first-time cyclists to take to our capital’s streets.

Chris Mather, chief customer officer at TfL, said:

E-bikes have the potential to get many more people cycling. They are a great way of quickly getting around the city and, in turn, will help to cut congestion and tackle poor air quality. We are delighted to be working with the cycling industry to raise awareness of the benefits of e-bikes and look forward to seeing more journeys being made by e-bike.

