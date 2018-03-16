Alexandra Rogers

Founder of Orange and billionaire Li Ka-shing has announced that he will retire from the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison after 68 years in business.

Li's journey into the business world from humble beginnings has long been documented. The tycoon started his career as a factory apprentice when he was 13. He later went on to found CK Hutchinson, which owns 52 ports around the world, in 2015, as well as owning numbers retail chains such as Superdrug and Watsons.

The CK chairman announced his retirement while unveiling his company's financial results, which showed revenue up 8 per cent to HK$414bn from HK$382bn the previous year.

Li said in a statement: "I have decided to step down as chairman of the group and retire from the position of executive director at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company.

"Looking back at the past 68 years since the founding of my business in 1950 and the listing of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited in 1972, I have led the group on a steady path of diversification and globalisation through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and timely strategic reviews and reorganisations at appropriate junctures to maximise value and returns for shareholders. I would like to express my heart-felt appreciation to our shareholders for their unfailing confidence and support in the past years."

Li said he would continue to act as senior adviser while naming his son 53-year-old Victor Li, as his successor.

CK Hutchinson was founded in 2015 when Li's company Cheung Kong merged with Hutchison Whampoa. Li founded Cheung Kong in 1950 and it rapidly became one of Hong Kong's leading multi-national conglomerates.

Li has always had a significant foothold in the UK. In 2015 he increased when he signed a deal with Eversholt.



He also invested heavily in British utility infrastructure, paying £645m for gas distribution firm Wales & West Utilities in 2010 and led a consortium that bought the UK electricity distribution arm of EDF Energy for £5.8bn in 2010.

