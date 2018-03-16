Rebecca Smith

Pay data from nearly 11,000 professionals holding an MBA degree has been analysed to get a definitive list of which business schools' alumni receive the highest pay.

Salary benchmarking site Emolument has published the results today, finding that the top American universities are comfortably the best option for professionals looking to boost their career with an MBA - while British and French business schools are the highest ranked in Europe.

The 11 highest-paid MBA are from American universities, with MIT's Sloan School of Management alumni earning $286,000 (£205,000) per year.

Emolument compiled median annual total compensation of salary and bonus for the rankings.

Business school Country Total compensation 1. MIT - Sloan USA $286,000 2. Harvard Business School USA $255,000 3. University of Chicago - Booth USA $250,000 4. University of Pennsylvania - Wharton USA $248,000 5. Columbia Business School USA $239,000 6. New York University - Stern USA $213,000 7. Northwestern University - Kellogg USA $209,000 8. Cornell University - Johnson USA $189,000 9. Duke University - Fuqua USA $189,000 10. University of Michigan - Ross USA $187,000 11. UCLA - Anderson USA $185,000 12. INSEAD France $185,000 13. University of St. Gallen Switzerland $181,000 14. Cambridge University - Judge UK $180,000 15. IESE Spain $179,000 16. London Business School UK $178,000 17. Fordham University - Gabelli USA $171,000 18. Oxford University - Said UK $168,000 19. Bocconi University - SDA Italy $159,000 20. University of Toronto - Rotman Canada $155,000

Emolument said that US business school alumni also benefit from the "pay premium" that comes with working in the US, where salaries and bonuses "are traditionally higher than in Europe", particularly in the very competitive tech and financial services industries.

Among European business schools, France's INSEAD alumni received the highest pay at $185,000, though France was underrepresented compared to the UK with one university in the top 20, to Britain's three - Cambridge's Judge Business School, London Business School and Oxford's Said Business School.

Thomas Drewry, co-founder at Emolument, said:

While MBA represent a substantial cost for professionals, their impact on one's earning potential and career is undeniable. All the data shown in these rankings stands way above what the average professional with an undergraduate degree can reasonably expect to earn during his career. With an MBA also comes the less measurable but real benefit of being part of an exclusive network of high-achieving professionals, which comes in handy when looking for a top job or find the perfect co-founder for an ambitious startup.

