John Laing £210m rights issue blasted as "unnecessary"

Oliver Gill

Investors in infrastructure giant John Laing have questioned whether a £210m rights issue "was a fitting decision by management".

John Laing, which boasts projects such as the £4.7bn Intercity Express upgrade to Britain's railways, announced last week it would go cap in hand to investors.

Facing faster than expected US growth John Laing said proceeds from the capital raise would help accelerate expansion across the Atlantic.

Analysts from RBC Capital today said John Laing choose to raise the money instead of funding expansion through cutting costs.

"The fact remains that John Laing Group has a higher cost base, but we believe this is more by choice than by circumstance," analyst Maurice Choy wrote.

John Laing's decision to stray from a "self-funding model" was proposed during its 2015 IPO was criticised.

"We expected realisations to ramp up to match rising investments, costs to be managed/cut, and management to maintain discipline and invest only when capital is available (and avoid over-investing in any particular rate cycle).

Instead, management responded with the alternate option, which was to raise money to grow and leverage its cost base. Admittedly its decision caught us (and possibly others in the market) by surprise. Our investor feedback has raised questions about whether the rights issue was a fitting decision by management.

Choy added: "Notwithstanding our view of the wisdom behind the rights issue, we have chosen to continue holding management in high regard, though we believe communication needs to be improved."

John Laing has been approached for comment.

