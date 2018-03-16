Rebecca Smith

The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee said today the 2018 stress test scenario for banks will be the same as that used in 2017 when all passed the test.

It has been described as "more severe than the global financial crisis", and the Bank said the use of the same stress scenario will allow it to isolate - as far as possible - the impact on the stress test results of the new accounting standard which came into effect at the beginning of January.

The tests are to see how banks are able to weather seismic events and the 2018 scenario test the resilience of the UK banking system to "deep simultaneous recessions in the UK and global economies, large falls in asset prices and a separate stress of misconduct costs".

Read more: Finally, all banks pass the stress tests: is now the time to invest?

The Bank said:

The consistency of the scenario also recognises the deployment of resources both within the Bank and at private institutions in 2018 to prepare for Brexit and the introduction of ring-fencing requirements on 1 January 2019. The calibration of the stress scenario remains appropriate given the current risk environment. In 2019 the stress test scenario will be updated in line with the Bank’s usual approach.

Banks will see how they fare under pressure: World GDP falls by 2.4 per cent

UK GDP falls by 4.7 per cent

House prices in the UK drop by 33 per cent

UK commercial real estate prices drop by 40 per cent

UK unemployment peaks at 9.5 per cent

Bank rate rises to four per cent

Hurdle rate switch-up

The hurdle rates for the 2018 test will evolve from those used in earlier years however, with banks of "greater systemic importance" held to higher standards.

How the hurdle rates for the 2018 test will change: The Bank will hold banks of greater systemic importance to higher standards Hurdle rates will incorporate buffers to capture domestic systemic importance as well as global systemic importance The calculation of minimum capital requirements incorporated in the hurdle rates will more accurately reflect how they would evolve in a real stress Adjustments will be made to reflect the increased loss absorbency that will result from higher provisions in stress under the new IFRS 9 accounting standard

Each participating bank will now be assessed against single risk-weighted capital and leverage hurdle rates that incorporate any buffers to reflect their systemic importance.

For the first time, these will include capital buffers for domestic, as well as global, systemic importance.

"In addition, adjustments will be made to hurdle rates to reflect the increased loss absorbency that will result from higher provisions in stress under the new IFRS 9 accounting standard," the Bank said.

Read more: Bank of England stress tests: This is how the lenders reacted