Alexandra Rogers

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, has confirmed that Moscow will expel UK diplomats in Russia as the row shows no sign of settling.

Asked by Reuters at a summit on Syria in the Kazakh capital if Russia planned to expel British diplomats, Lavrov replied: “We will, of course.” He did not give any further details.

Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been in intensive care after they were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury nearly two weeks ago. The pair had come into contact with a nerve agent that experts have reportedly ruled "beyond a reasonable doubt" came from Russia.

Moscow has consistently denied responsibility for the attack and has said it considers Britain's subsequent response to be a "flagrant provocation". It said the UK's decision to expel 23 of its diplomats was "unacceptable and unworthy of the British government".

May announced two days ago that the diplomats, identified as "undeclared intelligence agents", had one week to leave the country in what represents the biggest expulsion of diplomats in over 30 years. She said it reflected the fact that "this is not the first time that the Russian State has acted against our country", referring to the death, also by poisoning, of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

As part of a series of measures adopted by May, it was also confirmed that no ministers and no members of the Royal Family would attend the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Russia's retaliation comes as Western nations ramp up the pressure on Moscow by uniting in the condemnation of the attack and by placing the blame at Russia's door.

The US Treasury yesterday unveiled sweeping sanctions against Russia, citing "malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in the US elections", as well as the Salisbury attack on its ally.

In total five entities and 19 individuals, who were named as subjects of an indictment in February, are being slapped with a sanction. They are the Internet Research Agency, Concord Management and Consulting and Concord Catering.

The US issued a joint statement yesterday with France, Germany and the UK which explicitly blamed Russia.

The statement said: "It is an assault on UK sovereignty and any such use by a state party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all."

Trump spoke with Theresa May, on Tuesday. He told her the US was "with the UK all the way".

