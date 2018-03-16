Rebecca Smith

Moody's said this morning it "remains to be seen" whether the UK government's spending cuts will be delivered in order to keep trimming the budget deficit.

The ratings agency said a question mark lingered over how achievable the cuts were "given the apparent strains on many public services after a decade of cuts and the political pressure on the government to increase funding for health care, defence and education in the next Autumn Budget".

Moody's statement today said the UK's public finances have seen "a significant improvement" since 2009 when the deficit peaked at around 10 per cent of GDP, the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts of a continued gradual reduction in the deficit over the coming years "crucially rely on further spending cuts".

According to the government plans, which have been incorporated into the OBR's forecasts, departmental spending on public services will have to be pulled back by 0.7 percentage points of GDP between 2017-18 and 2020-21 - mainly on welfare spending.

Moody's added: "It is credit positive that the chancellor remains focused on reducing the UK's elevated public debt level, which currently stands at above 85 per cent of GDP. As a result of the slightly lower deficit in the current fiscal year, public debt will also turn out slightly lower than previously thought and will likely be on a gradual downward trend in the coming years."

The ratings agency said its statement did not change its fundamental credit view of the UK.

On Wednesday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the government would have to raise taxes by £30bn a year to keep government spending level while also hitting the chancellor's targets.

Philip Hammond had struck an upbeat tone in his Spring Statement, reporting slightly lower borrowing forecasts than in November.

He said the predicted falling debt load as a percentage of GDP in the 2018-19 fiscal year marked a "turning point in this nation's recovery", though a question mark remains over the effects of Brexit.

But director of the IFS, Paul Johnson, said: “Growth prospects remain depressed... and given the uncertainty of Brexit there remains plenty of risk on the downside."

