The Easter break is set to be marked by further industrial action on South Western Railway over the continuing spat over the role of guards.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) said its members, including all guards, commercial guards and train drivers, would not undertake a rest day from Friday 30 March until 2 April, Easter Monday, and would not work in accordance with the guards restructuring agreement.

SWR runs services to and from the UK's busiest station - London Waterloo - and has been one of many train firms embroiled in disputes over the role of the guard with the union.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said:



RMT has repeatedly said that South Western Railway should call off these disgraceful attacks on their front-line staff and should start talking seriously with the union around an agreement that underpins the guard guarantee and ensures safe, accessible and secure services for all.



It is the continuing intransigent attitude of the company which means that this latest phase of industrial action goes ahead over Easter in an effort to force them to see sense and to drive them back to the negotiating table for genuine and meaningful talks.

SWR has previously sought to run a full service during similar action, and pledged to minimise disruption for passengers.

