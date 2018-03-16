Rebecca Smith

Berkeley said today that the operating environment in London and south east did not support the step-up in production levels that these markets "so badly need", citing planning constraints as a key obstacle.

In a trading update spanning 1 November to 28 February, Berkeley said it had continued to trade in line with its business plan requirements, with sale prices achieved staying above levels set in the plan.

Berkeley shares dropped more than five per cent in early trading.

Market conditions in London and the south east are unchanged from the first half, with the housebuilder saying home movers and downsizers continued to be constrained "by high transaction costs, the 4.5x income multiple limit on mortgage borrowing and prevailing economic uncertainty".

Read more: Competition, not regulation, is the answer to the housing crisis

That alongside the changing planning environment and complexity of getting on-site planning approval, has contributed to Berkeley feeling restricted and unable to bump up production beyond its business plan levels.

The FTSE 100 developer said:

The fundamentals of the market in London and the south east remain compelling, but the operating environment and its impact on transaction volumes, whilst sufficient for the business plan and five year profit guidance period that ends at 30 April 2021, do not support the step-up in Berkeley's production levels that these markets so badly need. Our focus is on ensuring we achieve the right planning consents on our long-term regeneration sites, and then working with our partners and stakeholders to bring these through into production.

Berkeley said it expects forward sales above £2bn at 30 April 2018, and that enabled the board to reaffirm guidance to deliver at least £3.3bn of pre-tax profits for the five year period from 1 May 2016 to 30 April 2021.

It said it remains cautious in its investment strategy, picking up land selectively in the trading period, and expects cash flow to be "broadly working capital neutral over the course of the year as a whole" - subject to any major large land transactions that might crop up before the end of April.

Read more: This housebuilder's bosses just sold £50m of shares