Mitie's boss said today the liquidation of Carillion raised "fundamental questions about the outsourcing industry".

With the firm's pre-close statement for the financial year ending 31 March, Mitie chief executive Phil Bentley said:

The liquidation of Carillion has raised some fundamental questions about the outsourcing industry. Managing the buildings and the workplaces of our clients is a complex business, but our expertise, scale and focus continue to be valued by our clients.

Shares in Mitie fell more than seven per cent in early trading.

Mitie, which employs over 60,000 people worldwide, had seen its stock market valuation buffeted since July last year, with it and Interserve seeing trading jitters in the wake of Carillion, which filed for liquidation in January.

Bentley previously told City A.M. that most bosses in the sector were looking to learn from Carillion's troubles, saying: "We've got to have less leverage in our balance sheet. We have more headroom for our equity base to take the knocks."

He said Mitie’s business is fundamentally different from its rivals because it is paid on an input rather than output measure. Contracts are often based on delivering a specific number of working hours, as opposed to guaranteeing delivery of an overall project or service.

Today, Mitie's chief executive said the year ahead will "remain challenging" as work continues to transform Mitie, but it expects to see modest revenue growth with improved profits and cash flow generation.

The update reported "modest growth" in overall sales, with debt levels "comfortably within banking covenants".

Operating profit, while in line with expectations, was slightly down on the previous year as Mitie plugs investment into IT and capability.

Its cash generation meanwhile, was affected by higher costs of change, reduced reliance on invoice discounting and the normalisation of Mitie's balance sheet.

The firm is now one year into its hefty transformation programme and Bentley said it was making progress, with a solid order book and revenue on the up.

