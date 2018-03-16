Old Mutual offloads Latin American businesses to CMIG International

Rebecca Smith

Old Mutual this morning confirmed the sale of its Latin American businesses to CMIG International for an undisclosed sum, as its break-up plans continue to pick up pace.

The insurance and investment business said the sale to the financial holding company based in Singapore would involve Old Mutual Colombia, a pensions, life insurance, mutual funds, and stock brokerage business; Old Mutual Mexico, a life insurance and mutual funds business; and Aiva, an investment advisor and a distribution platform for independent financial advisers in Latin America.

The decision to offload the Latin American operations came after a strategic review in which it was concluded that its emerging markets focus should be on its sub-Saharan African businesses.

Old Mutual said in an update today: "Proceeds from the sale will be retained for general corporate purposes by Old Mutual Emerging Markets."

Goldman Sachs and Rothschild acted as joint financial advisers to Old Mutual for the transaction, which will be subject to usual regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Old Mutual said yesterday that its break-up plans are on course to complete by the end of this year, as it continues its restructuring.

The company confirmed that it will first list its wealth management business, to be renamed Quilter, coupled with a secondary offering of 9.6 per cent of shares.

This will then be followed by the float of Old Mutual Limited, the holding company which includes the business's emerging markets division, its stake in South Africa's Nedbank and the residual bits of Old Mutual plc.

The firm also announced in results yesterday that its pre-tax profit was up 22 per cent to £2bn, with adjusted operating profit rising in all three main divisions of emerging markets, Nedbank and wealth management.

