Bargain Booze owner Conviviality this morning said it was engaging with advisers regarding a potential equity fundraise for a recapitalisation of the business, after earlier in the week saying it had found an unexpected £30m tax bill.

Shares in the firm were suspended on AIM ahead of that announcement, which followed news from the drinks firm that it had cut its annual profits outlook. It warned the tax bill could impact profits further.

It said on Wednesday the board had decided to cancel the interim dividend of 4.5p that was due to be paid today, to improve the firm's cash position by around £8.2m.

Today, Conviviality provided an update to reassure shareholders, saying PwC was undertaking a review of the business and its future finding requirements, with that work "progressing well".

It has approached HMRC regarding the £30m payment which is due by the end of this month, saying the taxman had been "receptive to our needs and these discussions continue".

In an update to stakeholders today, Conviviality added:

The Company is engaging with its advisers and broker regarding the possibility of an equity fundraise to effect a recapitalisation of the business.

More details will be provided "in due course", but the board said it wished to thank stakeholders for "their ongoing support" during the difficult period.

