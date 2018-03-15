Ross McLean

England boss Gareth Southgate insists he is fully focused on preparing England for this summer’s World Cup in Russia despite escalating tensions between the United Kingdom and the host nation.

The Three Lions’ participation at the tournament has been cast into doubt following heightened political tensions over the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson initially raised the prospect of England withdrawing from the competition, and the Football Association has confirmed it will work closely with the government on the issue of participation.

“Clearly it’s a really serious matter and it’s developing very quickly,” said Southgate. “But my job as the England football manager is to concentrate on the football and prepare the team.

“As far as all my briefing and information is, we’re preparing to go to the World Cup.

“The only thing at this stage that is of the highest importance is the safety and security of our players and our travelling supporters. They’re the things we’re really focused on.

“I think it’s a matter that’s completely out of our control. We’re desperate to go to a World Cup and that’s where my remit ends.”

Southgate was speaking after naming his England squad for friendlies against Holland on 23 March and Italy four days later.

Uncapped quartet James Tarkowski and Nick Pope of Burnley, Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook have all been included. Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere returns to the squad, although there is no place for Chelsea centre-half Gary Cahill.

England squad: Hart, Butland, Pope, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rose, Tarkowski, Bertrand, Young, Gomez, Mawson, Dier, Alli, Lingard, Cook, Lallana, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wilshere, Livermore, Vardy, Rashford, Sterling, Welbeck