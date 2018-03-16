Lucy White

Jupiter Asset Management, one of the largest shareholders in engineering giant GKN, has refused to support Melrose’s hostile bid for the company.

Steve Davies, manager of the Jupiter UK Fund which counts GKN as one of its top five holdings, told City A.M. the proposal from turnaround firm Melrose brought “pension risk, balance sheet concerns and potential issues with how GKN’s customers might react to the change of ownership”.

His comments came as Airbus, a significant GKN customer, said yesterday it would be “practically impossible” to award the company new work if the bid went ahead.

Read more: GKN backs Airbus warning against Melrose takeover saying short-term business model is "inappropriate" for investors

US firm Dana, which is offering to merge its business with GKN’s Driveline division in a $6.1bn (£4.4bn) deal, instead got Davies’ support.

“I think that the Dana deal offers by far the best way forward for Driveline and, along with the other disposals, will leave us with a high-quality, pension-free Aerospace division with good long-term prospects and a strong balance sheet,” he said.

The views of each Jupiter fund manager are not necessarily shared by the asset manager as a whole.

One source told City A.M. that GKN shareholders were “reacting positively” as Dana’s chief executive, James Kamsickas, made his rounds to put forward his firm’s case.

Read more: Dana CEO to meet GKN shareholders in London as battle with Melrose heats up

The only sticking point was whether GKN would be able to keep its promise of creating value in the Aerospace branch it retained, the source added.

Davies seemed confident in GKN’s abilities, adding that the business’s management were “already delivering rapid progress” in the areas of concern Jupiter flagged last year.

A tale of two sides

Melrose fought back against the criticism yesterday, saying that it was scheduled to meet Airbus within the next two weeks to allay concerns.

“In the aerospace segment we note that GKN has received approaches for that division, while at the same time contemplating a flawed sale of its Auto division to a US buyer,” said Melrose chairman Christopher Miller.

As a result, the aerospace unit will be disproportionately burdened with gross pension liabilities, restricting potential investment and innovation.

Aviva, a major GKN shareholder, expressed support for a Melrose takeover earlier this week.

City A.M. understands that another shareholder, which holds a significantly smaller stake in GKN, also supports the Melrose bid and is dubious of the validity of Airbus’s concerns.

Shareholders are due to vote on the Melrose bid on 29 March.

Read more: GKN boss evades questions on whether job numbers will grow as MPs grill GKN and Melrose execs