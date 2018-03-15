Ollie Phillips

Like a phoenix from the ashes, flanker James Haskell keeps returning to the England team after people have written him off.

He’s back starting at openside on Saturday for Ireland’s visit to Twickenham and this is just the type of moment and game where he tends to show his talent – cometh the hour, cometh the man.

England need a win to prevent Ireland from claiming a Grand Slam on their own turf, avoid a third consecutive loss and ensure they don’t finish the Six Nations in fifth place.

Ireland, meanwhile, come to Twickenham with the expectation and pressure upon them to deliver and that is a totally different scenario to anything they’ve been typically used to.

A wounded England is a dangerous prospect for any team. Some of the criticism that has come their way has been a little bit too harsh and they’ll have been hurt by that.

What happened in Dublin a year ago, when Ireland denied England a Grand Slam of their own, will live long in the memory and Eddie Jones’s men will want their revenge.

Haskell can lead that and spearhead their charge from the front and, by ruining Ireland’s day, the Wasps man can stake a claim for a permanent return to the England back row.

Since the 2016 tour of Australia, when England whitewashed the Wallabies and Haskell was the main man, he’s never had a consistent run in the side after sustaining a very nasty toe injury which would have finished most players.

But Haskell is the one person and the one player who you can never underestimate. The 32-year-old is the most professional player I’ve ever played with and he works so hard at his game. Hask is a colourful character and he sometimes gets a bad reputation because of that. He’s one of those personalities that rugby loves and loathes.

But after two losses you don’t want the atmosphere to be all doom and gloom, with the pressure getting on top of you.

It’s not just joking around for the sake of it with Haskell. There’s a purpose to it. It helps to break that veil of pressure, but underneath it all is a seriously driven, professional and hard-working individual.

What Haskell does phenomenally well is he leaves nothing to chance and throws it all out on the field. This game is made for him to do exactly that; to be the disruptive force he can be.

He is still one of England’s best back-row forwards and this weekend is an opportunity for him to lay a marker in the sand and say: This is what you’ve been missing and this is why I need to feature in the World Cup.

Ollie Phillips is a former England Sevens captain and now a director at PwC, focusing on organisational, cultural and technological change.