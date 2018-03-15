Wally Pyrah

WHILE the Hong Kong Derby holds centre stage, there is still plenty more exciting racing to feast your eyes on at Sha Tin on Sunday morning.

Pakistan Star, the most popular horse in the country, is back on track again and reunited with Joao Moreira.

It was hard not to be encouraged by his effort when fourth behind Time Warp after an eight-month absence at Sha Tin three weeks ago.

In opposition is the battle hardened, and former champion miler, Beauty Only and new kid on the block Pingwu Spark whose eye catching grey coloured looks match his undoubted ability. This is a contest to whet anybody’s appetite, and savour.

For a betting proposition look no further than the fast-improving GIANT TURTLE (6.30am).

This six-year-old has been a revelation this season and has certainly matured with age.

He has been in the best form of his life, with wins over track and trip back in November and then defying a 5lbs penalty when outstaying the opposition the following month.

His recent effort three weeks back was even more eye-catching, finishing fourth to useful sprinter Super Missile over seven furlongs, a distance well short of his best.

That race was obviously used as prep for this contest and he is going to be hard to keep out of the frame.

In opposition, there are plenty of horses who have failed to make the grade for various reasons and are seeking to regain both their reputations and high cost purchase prices.

This offers encouragement that Giant Turtle will start at value-for money odds and could go off at an attractive price.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Giant Turtle 6.30am Sha Tin