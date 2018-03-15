Toys R Us to shut all US stores, putting 30,000 jobs in doubt

Helen Cahill

Toy retail giant Toys R Us said yesterday that it is closing all of its stores in the US after failing to find a buyer, putting 30,000 jobs at risk.

The retailer has 735 stores in the US, which are likely to shut by the end of this year. It is in talks about selling 200 of those stores.

Toys R Us announced earlier this week that it had failed to find a suitable bidder for its UK business, meaning 100 stores would close.

The administrators had already started selling off stock after the UK chain officially fell into administration two weeks ago. Moorfields is acting as the administrator, with Gordon Brothers handling in-store sales.

