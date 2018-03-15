Wally Pyrah

BE SURE to set your alarm early on Sunday morning for the HK$18million BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin For local horseracing fans and betting enthusiasts this is the ‘peoples’

race’. The HKIR races in December and QEII Cup in April may hold more allure for international racegoers, but this is the race the locals most look forward to.

Compare it to the Grand National at Aintree. This is what the Derby means to people in Hong Kong. That’s why owners spend millions of dollars in the hope of that once-in-a-lifetime-glory chance.

First staged in 1873, the HK Derby is a race for four-year-olds and run over 10f. This is a contest that has historically been good for bettors, especially in recent years. Since the turn of the century, 11 favourites have won, with only one winning horse, back in 2007, returning double-figure odds of 10 1.

British interest comes in the form of Exultant, formerly known as Irishcorrespondent, who finished third to Churchill in the Irish 2000 Guineas.

As well as the David Simcock trained five-time winner Good Omen, Doctor Geoff, a winner of two of his three starts in Ireland, and two former William Haggis inmates, Racing Post Trophy winner Rivet, and flashy grey galloper Lockheed.

There is no doubt the talking horse of the race will be the enigmatic Nothingilikemore, trained by John Size and ridden by the one and only Joao Moreira. This horse probably has more ability than his 13 rivals put together.

A winner of six of his eight races, his two defeats have come when bombing the start, and there lies his Achilles heel.

Mentally he still has problems, sometimes over racing, and is often difficult to control. His preparation has been strange, trialling over a mile on Tuesday morning to get the freshness out of him, and he lines up with a question mark about his ability to see out the trip.

Stable-companion Ping Hai Star brings the x-factor into the race. A winner of three of his six starts, all over seven furlongs, he steps up in distance into unknown territory, but is certainly bred for the job.

The big appeal is the significant booking of Ryan Moore for this talented gelding. In a race which is guaranteed to be run at a muddling pace, what better jockey than Moore to be in the right place when it reaches its crescendo.

The form horse has to be Singapore Sling, winner of last month’s HK Classic Cup, and trained by two time HK Derby winner Tony Millard.

This former South African gelding had plenty of these rivals behind him when winning in clear-cut fashion and is again drawn for an ideal journey.

The question mark is his ability to see out the extra furlong. Dashing fast and late in the Classic Cup, was third placed EXULTANT (8.35am) who has been specifically trained for this race

since he arrived from Ireland. Handled by former winning trainer and rider Tony Cruz, this track and trip winner has given plenty of encouragement to his supporters in his preparation for this event.

With Zac Purton in the saddle, expect the combination to prove too strong for Singapore Sling and Ping Hai Star.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Exultant 8.35am Sha Tin