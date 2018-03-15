Betting: Kante the key as Conte aims for the cup

Ben Cleminson

A trip to Wembley for the semi-final, and the chance to salvage a season, is on the line at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, as Leicester host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The clubs are the last two winners of the Premier League, but with Manchester City running away with the title, the cup represents the last opportunity for glory this campaign.

Any season that ends without a trophy is often seen as a disaster for Chelsea, with the short-termist nature at Stamford Bridge meaning any failure is not tolerated.

The Blues meekly crashed out of Europe at Barcelona’s hands on Wednesday night, and sit outside the Champions League places in the league.

Even winning this competition may not be enough to save Antonio Conte’s job – but judging by his demeanour this term, he may not be too fussed about hanging around anyway.

Conte was beaten in last year’s final by Arsenal, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger showing the benefit an FA Cup trophy can have for a manager’s job prospects.

With Chelsea up against it to reach the top four in the league, this could be the Italian’s final shot at redemption, so expect the Blues to come out all guns blazing.

Safely ensconced in mid-table, the cup also represents a chance for Leicester to claim some silverware, though despite that title win two years ago, this is more of a free-hit for the Foxes.

Having never won the FA Cup, there is far less expectation on Leicester, but in Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, they have match-winners who can upset anyone on their day.

One major difference from that 2016/17 side, however, is N’Golo Kante – who’ll line up for Chelsea, rather than Leicester on Sunday.

The Frenchman was imperious in defeat at the Nou Camp, as he often is, and should see the key midfield battle swing towards the Blues.

With Willian in top form too with five goals in six games, I can see Chelsea shading it.

Leicester have won just once against the Blues since 2001, and the class of the visitors, plus their extra motivation to achieve something this term, should win out.

Back a Chelsea win at 57/50 with Grosvenorsport.com.

