Betting: Ruck of the Irish may be too much for England

It does not matter how much England want it on Saturday, they will not beat Ireland if they cannot overcome their problems at the breakdown.

Eddie Jones' men will be desperate to rescue some pride after a frustrating loss to Scotland was compounded by a bruising at the hands of the French last weekend, and while the Red Rose are expected to come out fighting at Twickenham, they will struggle to deny the Irish a Grand Slam win on English soil if they don't step up their efforts to recycle the ball.

As a player, being pinged for holding onto the ball unearths a true feeling of loss.

Whether due to a below-par carry or lack of support, turnovers at the breakdown are a real show of power and dominance for the defending team and England have been on the wrong side too many times this series.

One reason is that their ball-carrying has not been consistent enough.

England are not represented in the top five for individual carries, a league table that the injured Billy Vunipola would have surely muscled in on, while Ireland are responsible for the first, CJ Stander, and fourth, Bundee Aki.

To his credit, England's Sam Simmonds has carried a tournament second-best of 80 metres, but most of those were made with his two scores against Italy.

Overall, I think we'll see a spirited but disjointed performance from England.

They have the individuals who can cause problems, score points and are mightily hard to beat on home soil - Ireland haven't won at Twickenham since 2010 - but if the visitors can expose England's collective weakness at the breakdown, they can come away victorious.

