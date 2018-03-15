Bill Esdaile

YOU only have to look down the roll of honour ahead of this afternoon’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50pm) to realise this race is more than often won by the toughest rather than the best.

For the last few weeks I have been very keen to tip Santini who had his form boosted by the good showing of Black Op in Wednesday’s Ballymore.

The problem with him is purely ground related as he is a far better horse on a sound surface.

There is a chance that his class will still pull him through, but it’s going to be a real test with all the rain we’ve had.

Nicky Henderson may have a better contender in Chef Des Obeaux, while there is also a strong word for Irish raider Chris’s Dream.

However, I am going to take a flyer and go for CALETT MAD each-way at 16/1 as he has plenty of experience and stays all day.

When you consider he ran in the four-miler here 12 months ago, this three miles should be a walk in the park.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has his team in good nick and I’m hoping he can go well at a big price.

My final roll of the dice comes in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Hurdle (4.50pm) which again looks an impossible puzzle to solve.

It’s easy to see the case for the likes of Sire Du Berlais, Flawless Escape and Diese Des Bieffes, but I’m intrigued by Willie Mullins’ DEAL D’ESTRUVAL who just sneaks in at the bottom.

At 9/1, the lightly-raced five-year-old looks dangerously well-handicapped for a trainer who has won three of the nine editions of this race since it was introduced in 2009.

POINTERS

Calett Mad e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Deal D’Estruval e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham